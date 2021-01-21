SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp, the enterprise learning platform, announced that it has been recognized as the Top-Rated LMS Platform in the 2021 Best Learning Management System (LMS) Solutions list by The Blueprint, a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews software solutions.
"For those that are just starting out, or those that are looking to improve current operations, our experts have compiled a short list of the top choices for LMS solutions that can fit any business's need," said Craig Borowski, managing editor at The Blueprint. "We evaluated many solutions on the market to determine the best-of-the-best, and we're pleased to acknowledge Workramp as our top pick."
WorkRamp has been named the #1 LMS solution with an overall score of 9.2 out of 10. Key highlights in the WorkRamp Software Review include:
- Clean, intuitive interface for admins
- Robust workflow automation features
- Drag-and-drop course building
- Exceptional range of assessment objects
- Collaborative coaching tools
- Robust native integrations
- Customizable training academies
- Powerful reporting capabilities
"Customer trust is one of the most important drivers for our business," said Ted Blosser, co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "We're honored to be awarded the Top-Rated LMS in The Blueprint's list of 2021 Best LMS Solutions; this reinforces our commitment to build the world's best learning platform that customers, partners, and employees can depend on."
The winners for each software category were determined by The Blueprint's team of software experts who compiled, tested, rated, and curated in-depth reviews of the top LMS solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Solutions were evaluated and compared based on the following criteria: ease of use, features, pricing, and customer support.
This latest recognition is followed by G2's Winter 2021 Report, where WorkRamp has been named a Leader in Corporate Learning Management System, a Leader in Sales Enablement, and a Leader in Sales Training & Onboarding – based on hundreds of reviews submitted by WorkRamp customers.
##About WorkRamp
WorkRamp is a modern training platform for customers, partners, and employees. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionality, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. Top companies like Zoom, Box, and Workiva trust WorkRamp to onboard, train, and certify people across the business. See how the all-in-one LMS solution drives business outcomes – from increasing revenue, improving customer satisfaction, to boosting employee productivity – by visiting workramp.com.
##About The Blueprint
The Blueprint, a Motley fool service, offers unbiased business and tech expertise for sole proprietors and SMBs. The Blueprint takes complex business topics and makes them simple and easy to understand for emerging entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners. Whether business owners are looking to increase sales through a new marketing channel, update accounting software, or manage an intricate project, The Blueprint will answer those questions in the most thorough, accessible, and engaging way. For more information visit www.fool.com/the-blueprint/