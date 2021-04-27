SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In sync with the 2021 World Book Day (April 23), Goody PR Founder and Host Liz H Kelly releases the latest episode of the 8-Second Branding Podcast with a timely interview with Authority Magazine CEO Yitzi Weiner. During this educational exchange, Yitzi uncovers How to be a Thought Leader Brand – which includes the importance of being an author and writing compelling content. This timely new episode is now available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.
World Book Day is an annual event celebrated on April 23, and is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) "to promote reading, publishing, and copyright" (Wikipedia.) With more people writing books during the pandemic, reading interest increased, and self-help book sales up by 30% in early January 2021 (Publisher's Weekly), there is an even greater need for thought leaders to build brands to stand out and reach their audience.
When asked what it takes to become an "authority," Yitzi explains: "I think everyone's experience will be different, so it's hard to say this is THE way. But this is a way. So, Number 1, authority comes from the word author, which means to write. Writing a book and writing articles gives you a cache and credibility that you don't get in any other way."
During this gamechanger 8-Second Branding Podcast interview, Yitzi Weiner also explains:
- Why Yitzi started Authority Magazine to specialize in sharing empowering lessons from prominent public personalities, including high-profile entrepreneurs, celebrities, and authors.
- How Authority Magazine's team of coast-to-coast writers has interviewed over 25,000 Thought Leaders in the past three years using a Q and A process based on Yitzi's previous column, '5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me', for The Huffington Post.
- What is Authority Magazine's "secret sauce" for publishing 300-400 interviews per week based on over 200 story categories (Female Founders, Social Impact Leaders, Meet the Disruptors and more.)
- Why it is so important to become an author to build your Thought Leader Brand.
- The top three things needed for an author to get a column in a major publication such as Forbes, Thrive Global or Inc. magazine.
- How the Authority Magazine Thought Leader Incubator teaches people to be the "Interviewer" and is a "bootcamp to become a correspondent" to increase your "authority."
- How to stand out by asking unique and thought-provoking questions.
- Plus, what Yitzi believes is the most important quality of a leader today and type of books that he reads most.
WHERE TO LISTEN
8-Second Branding Podcast interviews can be found on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel, all other major podcast platforms, and YouTube:
How to be a Thought Leader Brand with Authority Magazine CEO Yitzi Weiner
https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/130771/how-to-be-a-thought-leader-brand-with-authority-magazine-ceo
ABOUT AUTHORITY MAGAZINE CEO YITZI WEINER
Yitzi Weiner is a journalist, author of five books, and the founder of Authority Magazine. He is also the CEO of Authority Magazine's Thought Leader Incubator, which guides leaders to become prolific content creators. As the Managing Editor of Authority Magazine, his team publishes an online magazine that specializes in learning empowering lessons from prominent public personalities. As a Thought Leader, Yitzi is a frequent contributor to Buzzfeed and Thrive Global. He has also contributed to Forbes, Entrepreneur and The Huffington Post. In 2017, he created the popular '5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me' series that highlights the lessons learned from the experiences of high-profile entrepreneurs, celebrities and public figures. At Authority Magazine, Yitzi has conducted or coordinated more than 25,000 empowering interviews with prominent Authorities, including Shaquille O'Neal, Floyd Mayweather, Kelly Rowland, Lindsay Lohan, Cal Ripken, David Wells, Jillian Michaels, John Sculley, Matt Sorum, and Derek Hough. He's also interviewed C-Suite executives of companies such as eBay, Kroger, American Express, MasterCard, 3M, EY, L'Oreal, Zoho, The Television Academy (Emmys), Intuit, Virgin, Campbell, Walmar, CVS, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Oracle, RedHat, GoPro, ZOOM, Udemy, Samuel Adams Beer, Zappos, and thousands of others. A trained Rabbi, Yitzi is also a dynamic educator, teacher and orator. He currently lives in Maryland with his wife and children. Follow @rabbiweiner or visit http://www.yitziweiner.com/about/ and Authoritymag.co
ABOUT 8-SECOND BRANDING PODCAST
To help brands better define their Wow Story in a clear, concise and compelling way, Goody PR Founder and "8-Second PR" Author Liz H Kelly interviews successful business leaders and authors about their marketing and public relations tips. Using the same superpowers of an unstoppable superhero, the 8-Second Branding Podcast helps brands be a force for good, build loyal fans and ultimately increase sales. Tune in for new shows regularly on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel, find on all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In, Player FM, Overcast and Amazon Music) or visit http://goodypr.com/8-second-branding/
