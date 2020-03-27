LONDON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this period of unprecedented global challenge, many charities around the world are suffering both operationally and financially. A group of leading mobile game developers have joined together to support them.
Each will dedicate a proportion of their global advertising inventory to support a selection of charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation (UK) ®, SpecialEffect, and BuildAid. Together the group of developers have a global audience of over 100 million Daily Active Users. They comprise of DoDreams, MAG Interactive, Popcore, Miniclip, Ilyon Dynamics, Kwalee, Masomo, plus many others.
"With many people stuck at home around the world, gaming publishers are seeing record usage. We are all pleased to be able to give free access to advertising inventory for a group of charities that face a critical challenge over the next few months." said Pieter Kooyman, Chief Advertising Officer for Miniclip.
The creative ad development and ad-serving is being handled by Vungle, a leading advertising network. "Right now, the work charities are undertaking has never been so vital, but it can be hard for them to reach the people who need their services the most, as well as launch appeals for much-needed donations," said Jeremy Bondy, Chief Operating Officer, Vungle. "Millions of people play mobile games every day, so in-app ads can really help these organizations spread the word."
The initiative is looking for additional charities with global reach that can be added into rotation.
Please contact ads.for.charities@miniclip.com for further information.
Miniclip is a global leader in digital games. The company develops, publishes and distributes highly engaging games to an audience of over 250 million monthly active users, across mobile, web and social platforms. Founded in 2001, Miniclip has been a leader in online games and is now a Top 5 mobile games publishers on mobile devices worldwide, having generated in excess of 2.7 billion lifetime downloads. As of January 2020, Miniclip has more than 40 million daily active players reaching people across the world in the pursuit of "unleashing the gamer in everyone". In the past years, we have been delighted to add the teams from Playsport, Yakuto, Masomo, Ilyon and Eight Pixel Square to the Miniclip Group.
Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on one third of the world's smartphones to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora, and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore.