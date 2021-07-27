LOS ANGELES , July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The theme is the title of the show... authenticity." says twenty-three year old writer/director, Johnny Cassidy: "Being authentic nowadays is one of the most risky things to be. Because of technology, the political climate, expectations… it's important now more than ever to form genuine relationships." The basis for the story is the dark truths about the expectations that today's teenagers are faced with. "Everyone is a victim, but everyone is also a bully." Authenticity: The Musical is about a popular high schooler who uses a fake profile to connect with a kid she bullies.
Authenticity's world premiere was chosen for the 'Action on Film Megafest' in Las Vegas, Nevada. Being a hub for entertainment and new technology, it's the perfect place to showcase a film about how dangerous our phone screens can be. It will be screening at the Galaxy Boulevard Mall on July 29th at 7pm. Authenticity's cast will be at the mall performing music from the film at 12pm and 5pm Wednesday and Thursday July 28th and 29th.
Johnny Cassidy started writing Authenticity in 2018. Not only has it been re-written from the ground up more than five times, it also has gone through several forms, composers and creative teams. "We started out as a stage show. When the pandemic hit, it was clear that it was meant to be a feature film." The entire 18 song show was written solely by Michael Van Bodegam Smith, a recent graduate and award winning composer. "I was happy to welcome the challenge of composing the entire book."
Cassidy, a New Jersey native now residing in California states: "After watching this movie, I hope the audience feels a sense of responsibility. Allow ourselves to take accountability for how we treat others both on and offline. The only solution to the never ending fight against bullying is empathy."
The stage version of the film will debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in August 2021. Plans to tour the production are in progress.
Authenticity: The Musical
Written and Directed by Johnny Cassidy
Music by Michael Van Bodegam-Smith
Produced - Grayson Shapiro
Director of Photography - Paul Cosby
Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall
3680 S Maryland Pkwy Suite 182, Las Vegas, NV 89169
7/29/21 @ 7pm
