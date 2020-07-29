CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solubag USA Inc., a technology development company formed in Chile that has created a patented biodegradable dissolve technology plastic alternative that is eco-friendly to the environment has announced that internationally recognized businessman, veteran entrepreneur, and original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington, has joined their Advisory Board.
An innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV industry, Harrington has enabled countless entrepreneurs and business leaders to turn their ideas into reality. Throughout his corporate ventures, he has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales. In addition to being the Pioneer of the As Seen on TV industry, Kevin co-founded as board member the Entrepreneur's Organization.
Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue. (https://kevinharrington.tv) "I am excited to join the Solubag team to deliver this groundbreaking technology for the benefit of our planet. This technology is simply amazing. Dissolving a bag in water before my eyes was enough to convince me that this has applications to so many products and industries."
Solubag also welcomes Steve Mandell, an Attorney and expert in licensing and international business to their Advisory Board. Steve Mandell, is an entertainment and sports attorney and serial entrepreneur who is engaged in international business. Steve has been involved with marketing and branding in the sports, entertainment and international business industries brokering thousands of transactions. Steve's company has also been a licensee of the NFL, MLB, CNN, NHL, Caesars, and more. He has been involved in all aspects of business development, digital branding, and marketing. Steve has produced many products and has extensive experience in selling and distribution. "I am honored to be part of the Solubag Team and deliver this innovative and eco-friendly technology globally."
Solubag is a Chilean company dedicated to the development and innovation of packaging products which are friendly to the environment. Founders Roberto Astete and Cristian Olivares, researchers from Chile, are the masterminds behind the new biodegradable plastic technology that simply dissolves the product in minutes versus biodegradable products that could take years. They discovered the formula while experimenting with biodegradable detergent. The team used PVA, a polyvinyl alcohol that dissolves in water, as their chemical base and then replaced the oil derivatives to ensure the bag would degrade over time.
The annual production rate of plastic is 311 million tons. If annual production continues at this rate, there will be more than 1.2 billion tons of plastic by 2050. "The main difference between traditional plastic and ours is that traditional plastic remains between 150 and 500 years in the environment and ours only lasts minutes. You can decide when to destroy it," states Astete and Olivares, adding that, "today the recycling machine could be your saucepan or washing machine."