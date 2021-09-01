CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorthCoast 99 recognizes the most prominent Northeast Ohio workplaces that comprise of top talent. The winners were evaluated through detailed applications that assessed retention rates and the development of top performers, as well as data collected from employee surveys. The application process also gathered information regarding employee benefits and their well-being and engagement.
"This year, we continued to evolve by going fully remote," said Jodi Jenkins, Chief Experience Officer at World Synergy. "And we were able to do so successfully through enhanced communication, a healthy company culture, and a talented workforce."
World Synergy's HR practices and employee benefit structure continue to stay competitive and innovative by offering an array of benefits for employees including 401(k), healthcare benefits and health savings accounts, PTO, individual development opportunities, remote work, volunteer days, and more.
"Talent wins in today's labor market. The NorthCoast 99 winners know this, so they continue to build progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits to attract and retain the best and brightest," said Kelly Keefe, President of ERC. "We're thrilled to recognize the 2021 winning organizations and look forward to sharing their success stories."
About World Synergy
World Synergy offers a unique and customized combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology solutions. Created specifically for business owners and executives, World Synergy's proven Integrated Business Services Model helps clients reduce silos and inefficiencies to achieve scale, longevity, growth, and profitability while driving company alignment and revenues, and reducing business friction and costs.
About NorthCoast 99 and ERC
NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program that honors 99 great workplaces for top talent in Northeast Ohio. The program is presented by ERC (http://www.yourerc.com). ERC helps organizations create great workplaces by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services.
