World Unite for Ukraine's virtual, streaming, 90+ minute concert event aims to raise US$10M for displaced Ukrainians via the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Unite for Ukraine™, a global grassroots movement uniting millions of people around the world to support Ukrainians and ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, today announced its concert event has been moved to July 14, 2022. To be streamed to 25+ countries, World Unite for Ukraine will feature music by Pink Floyd, AJR, Pat McGee Band and Crash Test Dummies, among others as well as appearances by American actors Liev Schreiber and Pej Vahdat, among other celebrities. The event's goal is to raise US$10M for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF), which has been working on the ground in Ukraine since 1991.
"We're very excited about the high level of interest so far in the World Unite for Ukraine concert event and we've decided to reschedule the event to July 14 to allow for more artists and sponsors to participate, which will help us raise even more money for helping the Ukrainian people," said Victoria Yampolsky, an American entrepreneur who conceived and co-founded World Unite for Ukraine. "As the momentum continues to build, this new date means we'll have an even better lineup and a bigger worldwide audience."
The concert event's lineup includes:
- Pink Floyd
- AJR
- Pat McGee Band
- Crash Test Dummies
- Anti War Machine (featuring members of The B-52s and Public Enemy)
- Resonant Alien (featuring members of Public Enemy, Tesla, and Chic)
- Janina Pedan
- Nastia Kamenskykh
- Ruslana
- Michelle Andrade
- DOROFEEVA and Artem Pivovarov
- POSITIFF
- ROXOLANA
- Sofi Bonde
- Maisey and The Deep
Top artists, actors, and celebrities will also participate in the concert event with messages of support and inspiration, along with powerful stories from Ukraine that will highlight the country's history, culture, and the devastating impact the war has had on Ukraine and its people.
World Unite for Ukraine is being produced by veteran concert event producer Simon Kinney, who is donating his time and expertise. Kinney's event credits include the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies and tour productions for major international artists including Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, and P!nk.
The event's charity partner, USUF, is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working on the ground in Ukraine since 1991. USUF supports the development of democracy, a free-market economy, and human rights in Ukraine while strengthening the bonds between America and Ukraine. Donations to World Unite for Ukraine's campaign can be made before, during, or after the concert event.
The event stream will begin on streaming platform Mandolin at 8 p.m. ET on July 14. It will also be available on-demand for seven days after the event premiere. Viewers can access the stream by visiting the Mandolin event page and choosing from several donation tiers to secure their ticket. Before the event, donors can also give through the active GoFundMe campaign and receive an access code to watch the stream. Organizers' suggested donation is $30 per viewer.
To access the stream and purchase tickets, visit https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/world-unite-for-ukraine. All ticket sales are tax-deductible donations to the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation.
About World Unite for Ukraine
World Unite for Ukraine™ is a global grassroots movement that is uniting millions of people around the world to support Ukrainians and ease the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. On July 14, 2022, World Unite for Ukraine is presenting a virtual 90+ minute concert event streamed to 25+ countries that will feature top international artists, actors, and celebrities from the U.S., Ukraine, and other countries across the globe. With a goal of raising US$10M, World Unite for Ukraine is raising funds on behalf of its nonprofit partner, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation. Founded by two immigrants from the former Soviet Union, World Unite for Ukraine is supported by a team of more than 100 volunteers around the world. For more information, to donate and to learn how to view the event, visit https://www.worlduniteforukraine.com/ and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.
