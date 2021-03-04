SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorldPix, a photography charity organization, will deliver a workshop on March 4-7, 2021, with instructors Joshua Snow and Dr. Paul Lynch. The workshop will take place in the Superstition mountains in Arizona and will benefit several causes in Arizona and within the United States.
Joshua Snow is an internationally recognized photographer who recently earned the prestigious runner-up for the critically acclaimed International Landscape Photographer of the year competition. Mr. Snow is excited to teach others and generate revenue for these great causes.
Dr. Paul Lynch, founder of WorldPix will be hosting the event. Paul is a Pain Management Physician, founder of Arizona Pain and a very skilled, self-taught photographer. Dr. Lynch has traveled the world and taken thousands of high quality photographs along the way. Paul believes the beauty of a country is it's greatest natural resource to benefit communities in need.
Dr. Paul Lynch was excited about this new workshop. "It's awesome anytime we can give back to people in need especially here in Arizona. All of the proceeds will go to deserving causes in Arizona and across the country." Lynch said. As always with WorldPix, all proceeds generated from this workshop will go to charitable causes near where the photographs were taken. For this weekends workshop, we will support three Arizona based charities including: AZ Medical Clinic, Sunshine Acres Children's Home, and Chandler I AM as well as several other causes across the United States.
