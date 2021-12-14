LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethereal Worlds is an exclusive, limited NFT collection of unique digital art pieces which advocates and celebrates pioneering Women in Space and is expanding access to Space for humanity.
Just 11% of Astronauts so far have been women, no woman has yet walked on the Moon and the opportunity for Space travel is limited. Multi award-winning female Entrepreneur, Founder and Creator Rupa Shinh is on a mission to change this by; raising awareness, advocating equality and diversity in the Space industry and offering a spaceflight to a lucky holder. A portion of funds raised will also be donated to various charities and institutions within the Space arena.
The collection includes 27 unique Genesis art pieces only accessible via a limited whitelist pre-sale auction starting at 0.25 Ethereum. The art pieces depict female Astronauts in ethereal world like settings each of which tell powerfully emotive, empowering and thought-provoking stories. Each holder of a Genesis art piece will have at least a 1/100 chance of winning a spaceflight upon sell out of a subsequent larger collection amongst other premium Space experiences.
If you are interested in obtaining one of the 27 Genesis NFT art pieces, join the Ethereal Worlds discord and view their announcements (whitelist closes 16th Dec 7pm EST). The pre-sale auction starts thereafter on the 17th Dec 2021 at 7PM EST via the Ethereal Worlds Discord.
