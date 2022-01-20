CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs and the world's first virtual property developer, Alquincia Selolwane, have announced their ongoing partnership for the first Black Virtual Mall – an online retail experience that will be available indefinitely through the vFairs platform.
The Black Virtual Mall is the brainchild of Alquincia Selolwane, better known as AKAnundum on Instagram, who has a following of over 170k. The Mall provides Black entrepreneurs, business owners and creators a space to showcase their products, services and artwork through an immersive virtual environment – signalling another step toward new virtual reality worlds, as discussed by major companies such as Meta recently.
Visitors are free to browse through the various floors of the Mall, which feature virtual kiosks, storefronts, and even premium stores. In addition, the Mall features a food court, where visitors can order food from Black-owned restaurants in their area, and a virtual movie theatre, where they can review both educational content and entertainment by Black creators.
Vendors must apply to lease a virtual storefront within the mall, much like stores lease space in a physical mall. However, there is a limit of 500 storefronts within the space, and it is competitive to secure a space as the team continually receives new applicants each month.
"Although vFairs services multi million and billion dollar companies, they have also enabled so many smaller companies and entrepreneurs to participate in the new space of virtual events; which has helped so many of us to not only remain in business but grow and scale like never before. I'm grateful and honored to provide that same opportunity to a disenfranchised community of Black entrepreneurs who have historically endured the most barriers and obstacles as business owners," said Alquincia Selolwane, Founder of the Black Virtual Mall.
"Not only is the Black Virtual Mall a net new approach to virtual retail experiences, it's also an important new structure that increases economic opportunities for Black vendors and entrepreneurs. We're thrilled to offer a software that supports such visionary social and technological innovation," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
The Black Virtual Mall is free for anyone to attend, and is constantly accepting applications from vendors to lease their own virtual space in the mall. The Mall has been open since June 2021, and has thus far seen over 70,000 vendor visits. Click here to apply for a vendor space.
