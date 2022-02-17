FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian Brass has developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences that they will be bringing to New Spire Arts on March 10th at 7:30p. Each of their concerts will show the full range from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them – from formal classical presentation to music served up with lively dialogue and theatrical effects.
The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music. Whatever the style, the music is central and performed with utmost dedication, skill and excellence.
The varied Canadian Brass repertoire features brass standards as well as a wide-ranging library of original arrangements. These include the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, Classical works, marches, holiday favourites, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, big band, Broadway and Christian music as well as popular songs and standards.
Having started with a very limited base, Canadian Brass has created their own musical world by transcribing, arranging and commissioning more than 600 works, including critically acclaimed compositions from Michael Kamen, Luther Henderson, Bramwell Tovey, Don Gillis and more. They have transformed a previously neglected group of instruments with a limited repertoire into a versatile and vital ensemble that can play everything from Gabrieli to Gershwin!
Tickets are available at newspirearts.org/stages-events. New Spire Arts is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative covid test in the last 72 hours for all patrons as well as requiring the wearing of masks.
Media Contact
Laura Hawk, New Spires Arts, (301) 620-4458, lhawk@newspirearts.org
SOURCE New Spires Arts