WENZHOU, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojarstar Medical Technology (Wenzhou) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Zhejiang Worldstar Amusement Co., Ltd. (Worldstar) that is focused on medical supplies, today announced that they have exported more than 500,000 disposable masks worldwide.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Worldstar, after establishing the subsidiary, received approval from the Chinese government to produce the disposable masks for Chinese hospitals and government organizations. In March, two production lines were established, as well as an aseptic workshop, which can manufacture up to 100,000 masks daily.
After speaking with customers in other countries, Worldstar decided to expand the distribution of their masks abroad. Upon receiving CE certification (No. OB200401E.OMT00027) and FDA certification (No. 10066279), Worldstar began exports to customers in USA, Philippines, Chile, and Malaysia.
The CEO of Worldstar Vivian Zhu said: "China's vision of 'community with a shared future for humanity', exhorting all nations to act for the common good, exemplifies how companies should move forward during times like these. As a company that feels a responsibility to put forth effort toward this goal, Worldstar has manufactured and distributed these masks to maintain a healthy economic environment. Our clients throughout the world have supported our business for 20 years. With COVID-19, we must help them as well."
As a caring and socially responsible enterprise, safety is the first consideration for Worldstar when it comes to designing amusement equipment. Likewise, they hope to further ensure safety and good health with their face mask exports.
About Worldstar
Zhejiang Worldstar Amusement Co., Ltd. (Worldstar) is the independent subsidiary of Huaxia Amusement Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese amusement company specializing in trampoline parks, indoor playgrounds and other amusement services. Worldstar assists clients through counseling services for amusement park development, as well as park construction and organization.
For more information, please contact:
Ivy Zhuang
Phone:+86 18267721615
E-mail: info5@cnworldstar.com
Web: worldstarplay.com