DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board Games Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The board games market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2021-2026.
The market has been experiencing popularity and acceptance among players despite intense competition from digital entertainment sources. However, the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted the market slightly. Turbulences in the supply chain and restrict imposition of lockdowns across the globe have adversely affected retail board games. Cafes facilitating board games have witnessed a steep decline in footfall after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the world. These cafes in the US region have witnessed a 35% decline in footfall. However, there are several reasons for the significant growth of the global board games market, including the emergence of board game conventions, gaming cafes, and nerd culture.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the board games market during the forecast period:
- Adoption of Digital-first Approach
- Introduction of Strategic Products
- Board Games Conventions
- Incorporation of Learning Quotient
The study considers the present scenario of the board games market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Board Games Market Segmentation
The global board games market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, themes, distribution, geography. Puzzles have remained an exciting and most dominating sources of board game products over the last few decades. They also have an educational value for children in several age groups, which is increasing their adoption. With major vendors constituting a small portion of the market share, independent domestic vendors across the globe account for the majority of market shares.
On account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not only led to the closure of retail marketplaces but also the cancellation of several mega events and gaming conventions has drastically affected the board games market. Educational games gained popularity among parents owing to the closure of schools with the online sale increasing by 18% across the globe. However, the sales from retail outlets declined during Q2 and Q3 2020, recurring an estimated of over $50 million to market revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026 due to the relevancy of these games among modern parents.
Board games are sold through online and retail distribution networks, including specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, mass-market players, department stores, small chain stores, free-standing toy stores, catalog stores, and other non-tracked retail outlets. The sale of board games via retail stores such as supermarkets and specialty stores has always remained high across the globe. Although the trend of online is growing, a significant share of board game distribution takes place through mass-market players and specialty stores. However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale from retail sales has gone down drastically. Stores across the world have suffered an immense loss due to lockdowns and restrictions.
Key Questions Answered
1. What revenue figures are the board games market expected to reach during the forecast period 2021-2026?
2. Which region has experienced maturity during the forecast period?
3. What was the board games market size of India in 2020?
4. Who are the leading vendors? What are the threats to the new entrants in the market?
5. How is the revenue of the board games market share affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Economy: 2019-2020
8 Market Opportunity & Trends
8.1 Adoption Of Digital-First Approach
8.2 Strategic Product Introductions
8.3 Capitalization On Board Game Conventions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Desire To Experience Analog Games
9.2 Rising Number Of Board Game Cafes
9.3 Crowdfunding Platforms For Market
9.4 Incorporation Of Learning Quotient
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Market Disturbance Due To Tariffs & Trade Slumps
10.2 High Presence Of Alternatives
10.3 Supply Chain Disruptions
11 Value Chain
11.1 Overview
11.2 Value Chain Analysis
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 COVID-19 Impact On Gaming Industry
12.3 Market By Geography
12.4 Market By Product
12.5 Market By Theme
12.6 Five Forces Analysis
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Impact Of COVID-19 In Product Segment
13.3 Puzzles
13.4 Tabletop Board Games
13.5 Collectible Card Games
13.6 Card & Dice Games
13.7 Miniature Games
13.8 RPG Board Games
14 Theme
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Impact Of COVID-19 In Theme Segment
14.4 Educational Board Games
14.5 Strategy & War Board Games
14.6 Fantasy Board Games
14.7 Sports Board Games
14.8 Others
15 Distribution Channels
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 COVID-19 Impact On Retail Marketplace
15.3 Manufactures, Production, And Distribution
15.4 Distribution Through Retail Stores
15.5 Distribution Through Online Websites
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026
17.3 Market By Product
17.4 Market By Theme
17.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.6 US: Market Size & Forecast
17.7 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026
18.3 Market By Product
18.4 Market By Theme
18.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.6 China: Market Size & Forecast
18.7 India: Market Size & Forecast
18.8 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
18.9 Indonesia: Market Size & Forecast
18.1 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
18.11 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
18.12 Malaysia: Market Size & Forecast
18.13 Singapore: Market Size & Forecast
18.14 Thailand: Market Size & Forecast
18.15 New Zealand: Market Size & Forecast
18.16 Vietnam: Market Size & Forecast
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026
19.3 Market By Product
19.4 Market By Theme
19.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.6 Uk: Market Size & Forecast
19.7 France: Market Size & Forecast
19.8 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
19.9 Russia: Market Size & Forecast
19.1 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
19.11 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast
19.12 Norway: Market Size & Forecast
19.13 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
19.14 Denmark: Market Size & Forecast
19.15 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast
19.16 Iceland: Market Size & Forecast
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026
20.3 Market By Product
20.4 Market By Theme
20.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.6 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
20.7 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
20.8 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
21 Middle East & Africa
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026
21.3 Market By Product
21.4 Market By Theme
21.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.6 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
21.7 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
21.8 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Overview
22.2 Vendor Share Analysis
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 ASMODEE EDITIONS (GROUP)
23.2 Hasbro
23.3 Mattel
23.4 Ravensburger
24 Other Prominent Vendor
24.1 Asmadi Games
24.2 Bezier Games
24.3 Boardgamedesign.Com
24.4 Buffalo Games
24.5 Clementoni
24.6 CMON
24.7 Disney
24.8 Fremont Die Consumer Products
24.9 Funko
24.10 Games Workshop
24.11 Gibsons Games
24.12 Goliath
24.13 Grey Fox Games
24.14 Iello Games
24.15 Indie Boards And Cards
24.16 INI
24.17 International Playthings
24.18 Kamings Trade
24.19 Learning Resources
24.20 Legendary Games
24.21 Loony Labs
24.22 Ludo Fact
24.23 Melissa & Doug
24.24 Mindware.Com
24.25 North Star Games
24.26 Orchard Toys
24.27 Panda GM
24.28 Pegasus Spiele
24.29 Piatnik
24.30 Roosterfin
24.31 Reaper Miniatures
24.32 Rio Grande Games
24.33 Schmidt Spiele
24.34 Spin Master
24.35 Spontaneous Games
24.36 Surprised Stare Games
24.37 Sunsout
24.38 Talicor
24.39 The Regency Chess Company
24.40 Trend Enterprises
24.41 Ultra Pro International
24.42 University Games
24.43 Usaopoly
24.44 Winning Moves Games
24.45 Wizkids
24.46 ZOBMONDO
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Global Market
26.2 North America
26.3 APAC
26.4 EUROPE
26.5 Latin America
26.6 Middle East & Africa
26.7 By Product
26.8 Theme
27 Appendix
27.1 Abbreviations
