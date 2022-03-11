SAN JOSE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WPN Affiliates today announced that its affiliate team will be returning to iGB Affiliate London. The popular affiliate conference is taking place from April 12th to 14th at ExCeL London, UK.
WPN Affiliates is the affiliate arm of the Winning Poker Network, a leading US-facing poker network. WPN Affiliates helps affiliates around the world profit from several international brands, including Americas Cardroom, Black Chip Poker, and YaPoker.
The WPN Affiliates team will be located at Booth N-F382 during the conference, where everyone is free to stop by. However, they strongly recommend that current and prospective affiliates set up a meeting in advance by emailing support@wpnaffiliates.com.
The main focus this year will be WPN Affiliates' ability to easily convert poker player sign-ups through their array of products and promotions. Chief among them are the $1 Million GTD Million Dollar Sunday that runs every week and the $10 Million GTD Venom, which is the biggest tourney available for U.S. players.
Also being showcased is WPN Affiliates' continued adoption of cryptocurrency. WPN sites made huge headlines a few years ago by accepting over 60 cryptos for both deposits and withdrawals, and now those payout times have been recently cut to under an hour.
Those who want a jump on the networking can come to the Welcome Drinks Event that WPN Affiliates is hosting again on Tuesday, April 12th. It's being held from 4pm-9pm local time at Vicinity Bar at The Tower Hotel, St Katharine's Way, London.
For more information on WPN Affiliates, please visit WPNAffiliates.com.
About WPN Affiliates
Since 2001, The Winning Poker Network Affiliates Program has supported one of the most trusted online poker networks in the industry. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional player conversion rates while focusing on retention and reactivation of players for partner affiliates. They offer a full suite of marketing and content resources and maintain a solid reputation with grade "A" payments.
