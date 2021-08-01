WRLD1 / TVNET debuts its global music platform MUSIQK.com-The Source… a transformative network, space and embodiment of cross genre musical artists whose seminal work, inspiration and passion bridges the decades of global music-curated performances created and presented as TV programs featuring a pantheon of musical greatness and unrelenting inspiration revealing a global repertoire of musical artists and their work whose presence and worldwide impact are indelibly etched in our minds and lives