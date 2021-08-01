SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional networks within its Luxury /Lifestyle networks group powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged  platform of Luxury Lifestyle video programming.

Sassover further noted: "The Luxury/Lifestyle hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of additional Experiential Destinations, Private Air and guides to Luxury Properties worldwide for purchase or rental as the 10 networks on air now include:

Lxurious.com

Jetflites.com

Properties.com

Manhatn.com

BHPOTV.com

AspenTV.com

WestHwd.com

TVVegas.com

Fshions.com

WinesTV.com                                                 

The WRLD1 Luxury /Lifestyle network hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving decisions in luxury travel, real estate, and vacation options

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or regional international world Luxury/Lifestyle hubs which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

Contact:

Lauren Holt

News@WRLD1.com

 

