PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that it now carries more than 400 streaming channels — more than any other independent network.
The newest channels to join the Wurl Network come from such leading video producers as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg Media, Endemol Shine Group, Game Show Network, Janson Media and Travelxp.
Wurl brings together the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, video-on-demand, and marathons.
"Wurl is a key partner as we develop our digital business and monetize the Endemol Shine catalog. What began with two channels has grown to 17-plus, which Wurl helps schedule, deliver and monetize across multiple platform partners. This includes everything from O&O brands such as Masters of Food and ReelTruth to single title channels like Wipeout or Deal or No Deal," said Kasia Jablonska, Head of Digital Distribution and Monetization at Endemol Shine Group. "We're looking forward to growing our partnership with Wurl and delivering our catalog to every OTT platform out there."
"Crossing 400 channels on the Wurl Network is an important milestone, but it's just a start," said Sean Doherty, Wurl's CEO. "Our top priority is to keep all players across our global CTV ecosystem connected, including over 100 million viewers who depend on the Wurl Network to deliver the latest news and entertainment to their connected TVs."
Wurl increased the number of channels on its network by 41% in the last quarter of 2019 and launched more than 180 new streaming channels in its first full year of operations. "We anticipate surpassing 400 channels launched will be the first of many new milestones this year as we continue to grow key metrics for distribution and monetization across our network," Doherty said. "During 2020, we expect to double the number of channels on our network every two months, as we continue to lead the industry in providing end-to-end services to streaming networks."
About Wurl
Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world's top video producers with the world's biggest video services. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.
