GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, today announced that the official spectral color value for PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is now available in PantoneLIVE™, a cloud-based digital color standard ecosystem. Using PantoneLIVE as part of a digital color workflow, brands and their suppliers can immediately start designing, communicating color standards, prototyping, and producing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri across textiles, paint and coatings, and plastics.
"Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities," said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Futuristic in feeling, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone that takes on distinct appearances through application to different materials, finishes and textures, from shimmery metallics, lustrous sheens and high-tech materials to handcrafted looks and natural fibers."
Incorporating PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri in the Digital Production Workflow
PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family. From product design through production, brand designers and their suppliers can easily access PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri and the corresponding spectral data using the Pantone Connect platform and PantoneLIVE.
With Pantone Connect, designers have a holistic tool to create digital mood boards and palettes and collaborate with global teams, clients, and partners throughout the design workflow. Supply partners and manufacturing teams can use PantoneLIVE Production for Plastic, Coatings, and Textile to access the spectral data for PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri and other colors found in the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) System and for the Pantone Matching System (PMS) for plastics and coatings. Suppliers can immediately begin color formulation and quality control processes for greater production efficiency and savings.
"Digital color standards directly integrate with formulation software, making it easy for plastic, textile, and paint and coating suppliers to identify the best recipes using their existing colorants or leftover materials for an efficient and sustainable way to produce accurate color," said Richard Roth, Vice President Innovation, X-Rite.
Creating Digital Material Twins and Virtual Prototypes
X-Rite color and appearance technology also allows brands and suppliers to accurately replicate color on virtual material samples for paints, plastics, metals, fabrics, and meshes. Using the PANTORA desktop application with X-Rite Ci7000 Series, MA-T12, or MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers, companies can measure a physical sample and turn it into a digital material twin that designers can use to render virtual product prototypes. PANTORA also allows material suppliers to combine sample attributes to create large digital libraries in a range of colors and textures that can be shared with designers and used in a 3D workflow.
"PANTORA takes digital color to the next level by visualizing how it will look and interact on a 3D prototype, eliminating the need for physical prototypes. Brands, designers, manufacturers, and suppliers can visualize PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri on any sample, regardless of size or location, in real-time and around the world. This allows companies to innovate and accelerate the design-to-manufacturing process," continued Roth.
For more information on creating virtual materials using PANTORA, read our blog post: https://www.xrite.com/blog/pantone-color-of-the-year-veri-peri
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About PantoneLIVE
PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the PANTONE Color language to be communicated and targeted for accurate color production across the entire supply chain – from design concept to final color production. The PantoneLIVE family includes PantoneLIVE Design, PantoneLIVE Production - Print & Packaging and PantoneLIVE Production – Plastic, Coatings and Textile. The different offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of designers, color material suppliers and manufacturers working with paper, film, plastics, coatings and textiles. The PantoneLIVE family is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of the packaging, plastic, coatings and textile supply chains to access spectral data for matching PANTONE® Colors and specific brand palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, for a cohesive brand approach regardless of material, media or print technology. For more information, please visit http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
