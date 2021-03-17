GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announced a new release of the PANTORA™ desktop application for the management of color and appearance data in digital design and production workflows. PANTORA now connects with the Ci7000 Series, MA-T12, and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers, enabling brands and suppliers to quickly capture or import spectral and appearance data into the application and create virtual material samples for paints, plastics, metals, fabrics, and meshes. Using PANTORA, customers can store, edit, and share digital material files using Appearance Exchange Format (AxF™) files across Product lifecycle management (PLM), CAD, and 3D rendering software.
"The latest release of PANTORA makes digital material scanning accessible to a broader audience by allowing brands and suppliers to leverage their existing color data and measurement devices," said Matthew Adby, Appearance Product Portfolio Manager, X-Rite. "The ability to easily and affordably transform a physical material into a digital sample minimizes the need to ship samples around the globe between design teams, suppliers and partners. This allows companies to innovate and accelerate the design to manufacturing process."
Virtual Material Libraries for Plastics, Textiles, and Paints
The PANTORA desktop application simplifies the management of a large volume of complex color and appearance data. It acts as the epicenter for appearance workflows connecting digital material capture sources with output destinations.
Users can now import a measured material sample or connect to an X-Rite spectrophotometer to measure a physical sample directly into PANTORA. For paint and coatings samples, the MA-T12 multi-angle spectrophotometer can measure and virtualize flake texture and color flop. The Ci7000 series of benchtop sphere spectrophotometers capture transmission of color on translucent materials and reflection color common in plastics. For multi-spectral texture measurements, the MetaVue VS3200 non-contact imaging spectrophotometer captures the texture of leather, laminate and textile samples.
The PANTORA Material Browser locates, acquires, and imports the digital material data as an AxF file that accounts for appearance attributes such as color, gloss, and texture. With the Material Viewer, companies can render the material in a virtual scene to see the effect of lighting, gloss levels, and special effect pigments. The new PANTORA Variant Editor enables suppliers to create large digital material libraries by combining sample attributes.
"Using digital material virtualization, remote teams can continue to design and source materials using a 3D workflow while having confidence that material color and appearance will be accurate in production," continued Adby.
For more information about PANTORA, visit https://www.xrite.com/pantora-software
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
