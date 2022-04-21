Bellingham, WA pop-punk band two albums Stay Bold or Get Old and B-Sides Death to False Pop Punk are up streaming on the record label's site. 

Albuquerque N.M.,  April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After releasing Stay Bold or Get Old and their B-sides album Death to False Pop Punk, the four piece emo pop punk has their albums hosted on the Tummy Rock Records website.

You can find Stay Bold or Get Old: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stay-bold-or-get-old

You can find Death to False Pop Punk: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/death-to-false-pop-punk

"We never had a conversation like 'this is the kind of band we're gonna be.' It was just loosely going to be pop punk," said front man Tyson Ballew in a recent interview with What's Up Magazine "The fact that we are as emo sounding as we are is completely by accident."

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xaviersschoolband/

About Xavier's School:

Having been a band for a little more than two years they've released a full-length album and and Death to False Pop Punk B-sides. Xavier's School started as a Get Up Kids cover band in 2014, Xavier's School has since grown into their own sound featuring members of Bowl Cut, Cat Heaven.

Buy Stay Bold or Get Old here: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stay-bold-or-get-old

Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Musical Ensemble:

Aaron Apple - drums

Aaron Kayser - bass and guitar

Lauren Bunke - keyboard

Alexandra Niedzialkowski - vocals

Tyson Ballew - guitar, bass, and vocals

Media Contact

Lauren Bunke, Xavier's School, 1 206-963-6951, laurenbunke@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/xaviersschoolband/

Tyson Ballew, Tummy Rock Records, tummyrock@gmail.com, https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/

 

SOURCE Xavier's School

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.