Albuquerque N.M., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After releasing Stay Bold or Get Old and their B-sides album Death to False Pop Punk, the four piece emo pop punk has their albums hosted on the Tummy Rock Records website.
You can find Death to False Pop Punk: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/death-to-false-pop-punk
"We never had a conversation like 'this is the kind of band we're gonna be.' It was just loosely going to be pop punk," said front man Tyson Ballew in a recent interview with What's Up Magazine "The fact that we are as emo sounding as we are is completely by accident."
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xaviersschoolband/
About Xavier's School:
Having been a band for a little more than two years they've released a full-length album and and Death to False Pop Punk B-sides. Xavier's School started as a Get Up Kids cover band in 2014, Xavier's School has since grown into their own sound featuring members of Bowl Cut, Cat Heaven.
Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Musical Ensemble:
Aaron Apple - drums
Aaron Kayser - bass and guitar
Lauren Bunke - keyboard
Alexandra Niedzialkowski - vocals
Tyson Ballew - guitar, bass, and vocals
