WILLIAMS, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapidly expanding virtual public relations agency Trust Relations, today announced it is the full-time agency of record in North America for ocean and air freight logistics and supply chain leader Xeneta. Xeneta originally partnered with Trust Relations on a project basis in June 2021 to announce the company closing a $28.5 million Series C round. Impressed by the top-tier media coverage secured by the Trust Relations team in CNN, Yahoo!, Reuters and more, Xeneta signed on for a longer-term, more comprehensive public relations program, expanding its media relations campaign and thought leadership program.
During a time when the shipping industry has been crippled due to the ongoing pandemic and unprecedented port congestion, which have resulted in record high shipping rates, Xeneta is bringing attention to the need for greater shipping rate pricing transparency. Xeneta is paving the way for ocean container and air freight market intelligence by challenging the existing conditions of strained shipping markets. With the use of digitization and a specialized approach of gathering ocean and air freight rates, the company provides full freight pricing transparency to its stakeholders.
The partnership with Trust Relations will further establish Xeneta as a thought leader in the shipping and logistics industry, while leveraging the company's impressive list of customers and partnerships to drive share of voice and challenge market competitors. Outside of the traditional media relations and thought leadership, Trust Relations will also manage the company's customer case study development, engage in a formal analyst relations program and promote the company's monthly reports on global market movements in the container shipping industry.
"In continuing our relationship with Trust Relations, we're excited for the opportunity to generate greater awareness of our brand in the North American region, highlighting Xeneta's successes in challenging the traditional shipping industry through greater transparency and innovation," said Patrik Berglund, CEO and co-founder at Xeneta AS.
Xeneta hired Trust Relations due to the agency's unique model that boasts a variety of dedicated PR practitioners with ample background and media relations expertise in the logistics and supply chain technology markets. The agency's flexible, remote structure is ideal for adapting and scaling with clients as they grow, and helps to optimize budgets with reduced overhead.
"As disruptors in our own industry, our team looks forward to further partnering with Xeneta, as they shake up the conventional ways of the current logistics and shipping industry and work to improve global trade," said April Margulies, president and founder of Trust Relations.
About Trust Relations:
Trust Relations, founded in 2019, is a virtual strategic communications firm that creates nimble and proactive "dream teams" for clients through a national network of the industry's best and brightest practitioners. "Trust Relations" is a term coined by President and Founder April Margulies to describe a new approach to strategic communications that focuses on communicating clients' authentic actions, value and goodwill. In technology, trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains. In communications, they are a bond of mutual respect between a brand and the people it serves. The firm excels at identifying inspiring ways for clients to show their brand value by identifying supportive proof points and ideating creative activations that demonstrate their unique story and value proposition. For more information, visit http://www.trustrelations.agency.
About Xeneta
Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market intelligence platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta's powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behaviour – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta's data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and regional offices in New York and Hamburg.
