Engineering Samples available in July, with Production in early 2021 News Highlights - The first true MEMS speaker, delivering high fidelity, full-bandwidth sound and low THD for sealed in-ear personal audio devices (TWS, in-ear and headphones) - Replaces decades old, factory-assembled, highly-variable voice-coil speaker technology (dynamic drivers and balanced armature drivers) with a high-precision, high consistency, monolithic semiconductor process - World's first IP-57 rated microspeaker enables water and dust-resistant earbuds without special protective mesh or coverings - World's first SMT-ready speaker - Sampling to customers today with production in early 2021