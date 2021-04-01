TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
BIOMARKERS
April 8- Transforming CNS Drug Development with Wet Lab and Imaging Biomarker Solutions
April 23- Comparison of Hybrid LCMS & Ligand Binding Assays for Bioanalysis
April 28- Applications of Multiplex Immunofluorescence for Immune Biomarkers in Drug Development
CLINICAL TRIALS
April 6- Bring Your Own Device: Why the Future of Clinical Trials Lies in Your Patients' Hands
April 7- Navigating the Journey Towards Future-Proof Clinical Data Assets
April 14- Pursuing Parkinson's Disease Gene Therapies: Strategies & Operational Requirements
April 15- Getting Investigational Drugs to Patients in Decentralized Clinical Trials: Solutions and Key IRT Considerations
April 21- Leveraging Medical Laboratory Data for Patient Recruitment
April 27- Forward-Focused Oncology: Applying Lessons Learned from COVID to Strengthen Oncology Clinical Trials
April 27- Looking Ahead at the Neurology Clinical Trial Space in the Post-COVID-19 Landscape
April 29- Decentralized Clinical Trials: Let's Not Forget Pediatrics!
April 29- Accelerating Toward a New Era of Clinical Trials: Fireside Chat with Celerion
April 30- Translating SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Trial Challenges into Lasting Solutions
DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
April 6- Strategies to Automate Dynamic Supply in Complex Oncology Trials
April 7- Considerations to Improve Patient Outcomes in Early Drug Development
April 12- Flow Cytometry Tools to Support Cellular Therapies
April 14- The Patient Journey in CAR T: A Patient and Physician Perspective
April 15- The Potential of Advanced Imaging to Show the Early Treatment Effects of Berubicin in Brain Cancer
April 19- Considerations for Immunology and Immunotoxicology Endpoints in Early Drug Development
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
April 8- Artificial Intelligence in Digital Pathology
April 15- Deep Phenotyping of the Human Liver for NAFLD (NASH) Target Discovery
April 21- Genomic Validation of Novel Therapeutic Targets in Neurodegeneration
April 21- How to Transition from Paper-Based System to eQMS
PHARMACEUTICAL
April 7- Critical Reagent Portfolio Management – An End-to-End Solution
April 13- Technology Transfer in Sterile Injectables
April 13- The Value of Early-Phase Medical Communication Planning
April 15- Proviral HIV-1 DNA Drug Resistance Testing: Your Questions Answered
April 22- How to Navigate the Health Canada XML PM Requirements
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
April 8- Considerations for Clinical Packaging That Will Impact Commercial-Scale Success
April 30-Achieving Bioavailability Enhancement for Poorly Soluble Compounds
MEDICAL DEVICES
April 9- How to Successfully Navigate New European Medical Device Labelling Compliance
April 15- Harmonizing QA & RA in MedTech: Epredia's Journey
FOOD
April 13- Enhance Mobility & Recovery in Dogs & Horses with Nature's Most Powerful Antioxidant
April 15- Effect of Bacteriophages in Reduction of Salmonella on White Meat During Processing
April 22- Applications of Big Data to Customer and Brand Protection
April 28- Vitamin K2 and the Soft Tissue Connection: Considerations for Impactful
Supplement Formulations
April 28- Reduction of Blood Lipids: A New Era for Cardiovascular Probiotics
April 28- Naturally Functional Flax: Formulating Clean-Label Foods for Today's Consumer
April 29- Increase Asset Performance and Food Safety with Modern Technologies
