TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

April 8- Transforming CNS Drug Development with Wet Lab and Imaging Biomarker Solutions

April 23- Comparison of Hybrid LCMS & Ligand Binding Assays for Bioanalysis

April 28- Applications of Multiplex Immunofluorescence for Immune Biomarkers in Drug Development

CLINICAL TRIALS

April 6- Bring Your Own Device: Why the Future of Clinical Trials Lies in Your Patients' Hands

April 7- Navigating the Journey Towards Future-Proof Clinical Data Assets

April 14- Pursuing Parkinson's Disease Gene Therapies: Strategies & Operational Requirements

April 15- Getting Investigational Drugs to Patients in Decentralized Clinical Trials: Solutions and Key IRT Considerations

April 21- Leveraging Medical Laboratory Data for Patient Recruitment

April 27- Forward-Focused Oncology: Applying Lessons Learned from COVID to Strengthen Oncology Clinical Trials

April 27- Looking Ahead at the Neurology Clinical Trial Space in the Post-COVID-19 Landscape

April 29- Decentralized Clinical Trials: Let's Not Forget Pediatrics!

April 29- Accelerating Toward a New Era of Clinical Trials: Fireside Chat with Celerion

April 30- Translating SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Trial Challenges into Lasting Solutions

DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

April 6- Strategies to Automate Dynamic Supply in Complex Oncology Trials

April 7- Considerations to Improve Patient Outcomes in Early Drug Development

April 12- Flow Cytometry Tools to Support Cellular Therapies

April 14- The Patient Journey in CAR T: A Patient and Physician Perspective

April 15- The Potential of Advanced Imaging to Show the Early Treatment Effects of Berubicin in Brain Cancer

April 19- Considerations for Immunology and Immunotoxicology Endpoints in Early Drug Development

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

April 8- Artificial Intelligence in Digital Pathology

April 15- Deep Phenotyping of the Human Liver for NAFLD (NASH) Target Discovery

April 21- Genomic Validation of Novel Therapeutic Targets in Neurodegeneration

April 21- How to Transition from Paper-Based System to eQMS

PHARMACEUTICAL

April 7- Critical Reagent Portfolio Management – An End-to-End Solution

April 13- Technology Transfer in Sterile Injectables

April 13- The Value of Early-Phase Medical Communication Planning

April 15- Proviral HIV-1 DNA Drug Resistance Testing: Your Questions Answered

April 22- How to Navigate the Health Canada XML PM Requirements

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

April 8- Considerations for Clinical Packaging That Will Impact Commercial-Scale Success

April 30-Achieving Bioavailability Enhancement for Poorly Soluble Compounds

MEDICAL DEVICES

April 9- How to Successfully Navigate New European Medical Device Labelling Compliance

April 15- Harmonizing QA & RA in MedTech: Epredia's Journey

FOOD

April 13- Enhance Mobility & Recovery in Dogs & Horses with Nature's Most Powerful Antioxidant

April 15- Effect of Bacteriophages in Reduction of Salmonella on White Meat During Processing

April 22- Applications of Big Data to Customer and Brand Protection

April 28- Vitamin K2 and the Soft Tissue Connection: Considerations for Impactful

Supplement Formulations

April 28- Reduction of Blood Lipids: A New Era for Cardiovascular Probiotics

April 28- Naturally Functional Flax: Formulating Clean-Label Foods for Today's Consumer

April 29- Increase Asset Performance and Food Safety with Modern Technologies

SOURCE Xtalks

