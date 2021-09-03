TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tampa's much anticipated West River Redevelopment project will include an interactive, walkable land art piece designed by Ya La'ford titled "Boulevard Flow." The local artist, well known for her bold, geometric designs and ability to create engaging, forward-thinking art, will install a labyrinth-shaped park and a 10-foot sphere with a 6-feet tall pedestal sculpture situated within the Boulevard West River's courtyard setting along the Central Greenway.
The sculpture will be the tallest in Tampa Bay and create a momentous land art public art piece that moves beyond the walls of a museum giving the community access to the power of art in the outdoor, urban landscape. The West River Redevelopment Plan focuses on a 120-acre area near Downtown Tampa with a keen focus on creating a genuinely diverse and economically integrated community with linkages to the Hillsborough River.
Leroy Moore, Tampa Housing Authority's Chief Operating Officer, said, "The selection committee for this public art installation included our residents, staff, and our developer partner. The City of Tampa's Arts Program staff also supported the selection committee, who were all immediately impressed with the bold expression of connectivity that happens among people, community, and the river as reflected in the creation, as well as how it encourages persons of all ages not only to admire from afar but to interact with its form. We feel that the "Boulevard Flow" will provide the West River community an iconic public art installation that is sure to spark endless imagination and self-discovery for decades to come!"
"I am delighted to work with the Tampa Housing Authority, The Related Group, and Related Urban Development Group to build upon the strong legacy of West Tampa's rich history while adding to the community's vibrancy and spirit," said art designer Ya La'ford. "This art installation seeks to highlight the interconnectivity between community life and the downtown Tampa ecosystem, through the dynamic induction of a geometric sculpture and concentric circles where you enter a labyrinth of healing with the possibility of finding your center through the ancient form of walking meditation."
Boulevard Flow's geometric design comprises a series of aluminum laser-cut panels arranged in a geometrical maze formation, representing the movement of people, the southwestern flow of the Hillsborough River, and the oak tree canopies. LED luminaires will anchor the sculpture to recharge a sense of civic interconnectivity and convey a welcoming feeling of community building.
With a landscaped group maze, the piece becomes a reflective and pleasant space to enjoy a positive relationship with the natural world in the backdrop of an urban setting. Once installed, Boulevard Flow's presence will offer pedestrians, tourists, and residents the ultimate opportunity to stretch creative boundaries through the experience of art.
"Art is a cornerstone for building strong communities and assists in revolutionizing the social, cultural, and historical contexts of the human journey. The implementation of this land art installation aims to garner excitement to enter a metaphysical experience free of limitations with earthy materials that stretch their mind's horizon and bring a sense of peace and tranquility, which is a much-needed balance. My hope is this art is a catalyst for enhancing accessibility and progressive dialogue within the immediate and surrounding neighborhoods," added La'ford.
Boulevard Flow will be located at 1345 W. Main Street, Tampa, FL.
