NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True to its aspiration to break boundaries, Yale Schwarzman Center (YSC) is inviting the world to experience its highly anticipated new spaces through the power of augmented reality. Through a partnership with the Center for Collaborative Arts and Media (CCAM) at Yale, YSC launches its Augmented Reality Experience At Schwarzman (AREAS) through the AREAS app available on both the Apple Apple and Google stores.
Featuring a series of augmented reality episodes, AREAS takes audiences on an immersive virtual journey, animating the dynamic spaces of YSC through student-led and produced art, music, dance, architecture and poetry performances, while taking a 360-degree exploration of the refurbished Dome, the newly-minted The Underground, and—the unmissable heart of campus—Commons.
"Through AREAS, we are blending augmented reality and animation to provide art, architecture and technology lovers with a multisensory experience," said Jennifer Harrison Newman, associate artistic director at YSC. "AREAS also gives our students an unprecedented opportunity to share their art beyond the boundaries of the Yale campus, while building global communities that bridge the gaps between the digital and the physical in our present reality."
Virtual visitors can unlock AREAS episodes by opening the app and pointing their device at the 3D simulated dome on the YSC AREAS website. Once unlocked, they will be immersed into a high-resolution augmented reality experience that brings YSC and the arts to life, allowing students, alumni, the New Haven community and art lovers around the world, to connect to Yale's campus in this new way. Viewers can even experience the YSC during different dayparts.
Additional episodes of AREAS will be released through spring 2021, offering multiple chances to experience, meet, collaborate and eat—virtually, at least—until YSC moves into physical programming when the doors officially open later in the year.
AREAS is designed by the Yale Student Immersive Media collective—an initiative founded in 2019 by students in the Arts, Computer Science and Computing and the Arts disciplines with support from the CCAM's Blended Reality program, which aims to blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds, "easing the transition of an idea from imagination, to design, to realization."
About YSC
YSC is transformational for Yale in providing, for the first time, a center for student life and the arts at the historic heart of the Yale University campus. YSC produces digital programs and collaborative arts experiences geared toward audiences within and beyond the Yale campus. Learn more at https://schwarzman.yale.edu.
Media Contact
