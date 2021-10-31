NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As America confronts reminders of historic and systemic racial injustice, monuments are being removed in cities across the country. On November 7 from 4:00 – 6:30pm (ET), Yale Schwarzman Center (YSC) hosts "Memorializing History: A conversation About Monuments, Truth, and Justice," a virtual film screening and conversation with director, comedian and filmmaker CJ Hunt, Connecticut-based artist and educator Allison Minto MFA '20, Senior Lecturer in African American Studies and Film & Media Studies Thomas Allen Harris, and Sterling Professor of History, of African American Studies, and of American Studies David Blight.
The Neutral Ground is a debut feature by Hunt and an Official Selection of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and AFI Docs. Hunt documents the events in 2015 where New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu spearheaded the removal of four statues originally built to commemorate failed secessionist leaders of the Civil War following the murders of nine Black Charleston church-goers. When death threats halt the removals, Hunt travels across the South to unravel America's troubled romance with the "Lost Cause," and uses critical thinking, empathy, and a sense of humor to understand why a losing army from 1865 still held so much political and contemporary power in America.
In an artist statement, Hunt states, "I try to remember that taking irrefutable snapshots of white supremacy doesn't actually mean anything if my work does not also render Black humanity and resistance visible." Hunt is a comedy writer and director living in NYC. He is currently a field producer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Hunt has also been a staff writer for A&E's Black and White, a cast member on MTV2's Vidiots, and a field producer for BET's The Rundown with Robin Thede.
In addition to YSC, this event is sponsored by Yale's Department of African American Studies, Film & Media Studies Program, Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Poynter Fellowship, School of Art, Women's Gender & Sexuality Studies Program, Yale Film Archive.
