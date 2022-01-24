BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha is proud to welcome Amy Sorter to the role of Sales Director for the Institutional Channel Sales (ICS) team.
Sorter joins the Yamaha team bringing more than two decades of experience in the higher education market – specializing in the technology and management of teams in various verticals within the post-secondary market. The hire of Sorter resulted from former Piano Channel director Travis Mitchell's retirement and the subsequent move of Sr. Director Dan Rodowicz from ICS to Piano Channel. Rodowicz has worked in a wide range of roles with Yamaha's piano team for more than 25 years gaining an extensive knowledge of product, dealers, educators and artists.
"This recent organizational move within the top tiers of Yamaha's sales group blend the introduction of new talent and ideas with proven experience and leadership" said Garth Gilman, Yamaha Corporate Vice President.
Sorter holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of New Hampshire. In her new role, Sorter will be responsible for leading and overseeing all sales activities for post-secondary (after High School) educational institutions.
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.
Media Contact
Diana Moeck, Yamaha, 714-522-9491, dmoeck@yamaha.com
SOURCE Yamaha