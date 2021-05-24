BUENA PARK, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha today announced that it has promoted John Shalhoup to the role of Vice President of Sales Enablement.
A 23 year veteran of Yamaha, Shalhoup was previously Senior Director of Sales Enablement, where he played a key role in creating the sales enablement department as well as developing training, refining inbound sales services and improving content effectiveness. Additional roles Shalhoup has held during his tenure at Yamaha include Chief Marketing Director, Director of National Accounts and Director of National Sales, among others.
"John has been an asset to Yamaha since the day he started with us as a Mid Atlantic Area District Manager," said Garth Gilman, Yamaha Corporate Vice President. "John's commitment to the Yamaha brand and the support he provides to our channel partners and their customers is unparalleled."
In his new role, Shalhoup will develop innovative business practices that demonstrate the Yamaha commitment to its customers and channel partners.
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.
