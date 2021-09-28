BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Sound can be found in small packages and now go anywhere with you. Today, Yamaha is launching its smallest, lightest true wireless earbuds with the TW-E3B. This new addition to the lineup of wireless headphones from Yamaha boasts a new, ultra-comfortable design, with rich, lifelike sound, long battery life and water resistance – perfect for enjoying music and life on the go.
The earbuds employ Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm® aptX™ audio – for superior wireless stability and sound quality. They also feature Listening Care, an exclusive Yamaha intelligent equalization technology that allows you to hear full-range sound at lower listening levels.
TRUE SOUND ANYWHERE
As the world leader in musical instruments and audio gear, Yamaha knows music. The E3B earbuds leverage decades of audio engineering expertise to achieve an astonishing level of sound performance, given their size. The result is accurate tonal balance, lively dynamics and a lifelike sound image that allows the music, as the artist intended, to take center stage.
ALL-NEW DESIGN, ALL-DAY COMFORT
The E3B earbuds have the smallest form factor to date. At 25% smaller than the previous generation, the earbuds are ergonomically shaped for superior fit and day-long comfort, with a non-slip coating for improved hold. The small housing not only improves wearability but also enables a better inner-ear seal for improved noise isolation and sound performance.
The earbuds offer improved, light-touch tactile buttons for controlling volume, music playback and phone calls, and for activating your favorite voice assistant.
Four eartip sizes are included with the earbuds, allowing the fit to be fully customized to ears of all different shapes and sizes. The included charging case has been enhanced over the previous generation, allowing for quicker, easier reference of battery level through improved LED indicators on the front of the case. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of total battery life, with recharges from the case of up to six hours each.
The earbuds are available in six different colors – black, light gray, blue, sage green, light pink and lavender purple.
FULL RANGE SOUND, AT LOWER VOLUME
Hearing every detail doesn't mean listening at maximum volume. The E3B features Listening Care, a technology that allows listeners to hear full-range sound – from high to low frequencies – even at low volume settings.
"Listening Care overcomes a challenge faced by typical headphones, where certain frequency ranges can be difficult to hear at low volume settings," said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. "The solution isn't turning up the volume, which could have long-term impacts to your hearing health. It's Listening Care."
Listening Care solves this issue, allowing lower-volume listening by intelligently adjusting sound frequencies to maintain full-range sound.
This setting and more can be activated via the Yamaha Headphones Controller App, available for iOS and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play.
AT-A-GLANCE
- Exceptionally clear, dynamic and realistic sound
- Smallest earbuds from Yamaha: 25% smaller and ergonomically shaped for superior fit and day-long comfort, with a non-slip coating for improved hold
- Up to 24 hours of battery life with an enhanced charging case featuring easy-read battery life indicators (6 hours + 3 recharges from the case)
- Water- and sweat-resistant (IPX5-rated) – ideal for sport and weather
- Bluetooth 5 with aptX for stable wireless connectivity and superior sound
- Easy controls for phone calls, music playback and Siri / Google Assistant activation
- Listening Care intelligent equalization for full-range sound at lower listening volumes
- Four eartip sizes included for a custom fit
- $99.95 MSRP, available in six different colors, late October 2021
Additional information on the TW-E3B can be found at yamaha.com/products/audio_visual/headphones/tw-e3b/index.html.
Explore the full lineup of Yamaha headphones models and technologies at yamaha.com/2/staytrue.
