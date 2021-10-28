BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic trumpet player Wayne Bergeron and music industry leader Yamaha have come together to announce the second generation LA model: a new generation of Custom trumpet that delivers exceptional sounds in a broad range of musical styles.
Bergeron, one of the world's most sought-after musicians, explained that "rock-solid intonation, presence of sound at all volumes, complete tonal palette, and superb craftsmanship are just a few of the reasons the new LA model from Yamaha is the best trumpet I've ever played." Bergeron continues to share his enthusiasm for the collaboration stating, "It was important for me to create an instrument that had the flexibility and versatility to keep up with the music we hear in our heads and remove the need to keep switching instruments. The second-generation LA has that sound and much more."
The new LA trumpet features an updated two-piece valve casing as well as new top valve caps and valve buttons derived from the Custom Z model trumpets. Also new are heavyweight, phosphor bronze bottom valve caps and newly designed valve casing braces. All these innovations deliver improved efficiency and improved versatility for a broader range of musical styles. Additionally, two finish options are available; gold lacquer (YTR-8335LAII) and silver-plated (YTR-8335LAIIS).
"Our relationship with Wayne started two decades ago, resulting in the first generation LA trumpet," said Bob Malone, Director of Ateliers, Yamaha Corporation of America and lead US designer of the LA model trumpet. "Over the years Wayne's counsel has been invaluable for us to truly understand what commercial trumpet players need, and we knew he would be the perfect partner to bring this second-generation LA model to life. The input and talents of Wayne and our worldwide design team bring an exciting, powerful and sophisticated experience to players, including in the most critical situations."
From studio to stage, the new LA model trumpet gives trumpeters the versatility to cover any genre a gig may call for, enough power and projection to stand out over the ensemble without exhausting chops, and a rich and flexible tone to blend into any section. All this in a package more efficient than ever gives the ability to switch on a dime and never be held back by the instrument. New design elements and impeccable Yamaha quality make this a horn that can do it all.
The second-generation LA models by Yamaha retail at $3,948 for the YTR-8335LAII and $4,148 for the YTR-8335LAIIS. The instruments can be purchased online or through an authorized Yamaha wind instrument dealer.
