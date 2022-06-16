AG01 Streaming Loopback Audio USB Microphone and FSC-TA TransAcoustic Guitar recognized by top industry experts
BUENA PARK, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha, the world-leading music and sound company, returned in person to the world's largest global music trade show, The NAMM Show, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Hundreds of products, services, and technologies were carefully reviewed and curated by industry experts, moderated by Frank Alkyer, publisher of Music, Inc., and UpBeat Daily magazines, during the show's first two days. From this, two Yamaha products received recognition for "being a big deal" and "driving the industry in the year ahead."
Best in Show "Gotta Stock It" winner: AG01 Streaming Loopback Audio USB Microphone
The AG01 is the latest live streaming USB microphone with an integrated high-performance mixer created by Yamaha. The minimalist black or white design combines a high-quality condenser microphone with DSP effects, a LOOPBACK function, flexible input connectivity, and a simple, intuitive mixer for stress-free streaming operation.
"Yamaha has a rich history of providing artists with tools to create music and art while providing solutions to amplify their work," said Preston Gray, marketing director, professional audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. "With the new AG01 Microphone, artists and creators can now ensure their work is heard the way it was intended online!"
Best In Show winner: FSC-TA TransAcoustic Guitar
As the newest member of the Yamaha TransAcoustic series, the FSC-TA model has a smaller, concert-sized body with a cutaway design, allowing players to easily access the entire rosewood fretboard. This guitar combines classic craftsmanship with the signature TransAcoustic technology that provides onboard reverb and chorus effects, enabling guitarists to create a rich, resonant sound without added gear. The FSC-TA is also fitted with a Yamaha SRT® piezo pickup and an endpin jack, allowing it to be used as an acoustic-electric guitar.
"We've been fortunate to have received a lot of recognition for our TransAcoustic series," said Yoh Watanabe, marketing director, guitar, Yamaha Corporation of America. "This cutaway version is the latest example of our dedication to enhancing and expanding the creativity of guitar players."
Yamaha uniquely offers musicians instruments to create music and professional audio and recording solutions to ensure every note is heard in its most accurate form.
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.
