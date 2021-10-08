NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sisters," a drama starring Isabelle Adjani, Rachida Brakni, and Maïwenn ("DNA", "Poliss"), will premiere on October 29th at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles. The film, directed by Yamina Benguigui, was acquired by Distrib Films for US distribution. "Sisters" will be available via virtual engagement at watch.laemmle.com starting November 5th, as well as on virtual screens: https://www.distribfilmsus.com/portfolio/sisters/.
"Sisters" follows the story of French-Algerian sisters Zorah, Nohra and Djamila who, for 30 years, have been living with the hope of finding their brother Rheda, who was abducted and hidden by their father in decolonized Algeria. Their relationship is shaken when the eldest sister, Zorah, decides to write a play based on the traumatizing events of their childhood. Upon learning their father is dying, the three sisters travel to Algeria to seize their last opportunity to have him reveal the whereabouts of their brother. When the past catches up, the sisters have no choice but to put their differences aside.
"With a strong female cast, including Academy Award Nominee Isabelle Adjani, this film is a beautiful interpretation of the richness and complexity of life," says François Scippa Kohn, founder of New York-based Distrib Films. "It's a very personal take on family relationships and what it means to become independent. As a distributor, it is important to share women-focused stories that speak to identity in modern societies — with mass appeal — so I'm thrilled to have 'Sisters' in our line-up and will continue looking for such singular and atypical titles."
