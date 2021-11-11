The Tianjing Xiqing section of the Grand Canal, June 2021

 By The Publicity Department of Xiqing District

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianjin Xiqing District will fully promote the protection, inheritance and utilization of the Grand Canal culture by implementing the development plan of the Yangliuqing Grand Canal National Cultural Park, according to the Publicity Department of Xiqing District.

The park will be divided into three sections: the historical town, Yuanbao Island and the culture town. The historical town will showcase the city's ancient acupuncture; Yuanbao Island will reorganize urban geographical conditions, and the culture town will redevelop local cultural sights.

Meanwhile, the park will be divided into three functional zones, including West Ferry - traditional Chinese folk art and culture experience area, East Ferry - arts and crafts culture experience area, Pavilion in rain - Jin'gu wetland ecological culture experience area, and Grand Canal view - Grain transportation cultural vitality ring. The recent total construction area is no more than 110,000 square meters.

In addition, the Yangliuqing Grand Canal National Cultural Park will focus on the culture of grain transportation, Chinese New Year paintings and military-following trade, and integrates cultural genes into tangible buildings.

