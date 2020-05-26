SANTA BARBARA, California, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's now faster and easier for affordable housing providers and public housing agencies (PHAs) to get detailed financial information on potential applicants. Yardi® now offers employment and income information from The Work Number🄬 database for social services as part of ScreeningWorks Prohttps://www.yardi.com/products/resident-screening/, a comprehensive resident screening solution that also includes credit reports, rental history and other publicly reportable civil or criminal records.
The addition of social service verifications from The Work Number helps affordable housing and PHA clients gain greater insight into applicants' employment and income histories. Social service verifications from The Work Number database can provide certain pay period details and historical income information.
"This data is especially valuable for housing providers with affordable housing and PHA compliance mandates. The Work Number integration helps verify an applicant's employment and income information, a necessity when it comes to qualifying for housing assistance or for below market rate rental units," said Boone Atkins, vice president of affordable housing sales for Yardi.
Equifax manages The Work Number database, the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of employment and income information in the U.S. Used extensively for other social safety net programs, social service verifications through The Work Number database helped accelerate benefit decisions for millions of individuals in 2019.
Effective immediately, property managers using ScreeningWorks Pro can leverage The Work Number data to help reduce reliance on applicant-provided pay stubs and W-2s and gain instant and up-to-date verifications of employment and income data submitted on subsidized rental applications.
"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Yardi by adding verification of employment and income for social services to ScreeningWorks Pro," said Tom Ciulla, vice president of enterprise alliances at Equifax. "With instant access to up-to-date employment and income, The Work Number data can help PHAs and other affordable housing providers further speed up the application process and potentially offer more rental housing options for eligible low-income families."
