ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Because teachers need teaching" is the motto of this new company that allows ordinary teachers to become professional learning presenters for other teachers across the nation. Imagine a place where teachers can search for professional learning that they have been desiring for years and being able to find it sitting at their kitchen table- that place is teacthisteacher.com

Teachers can start browsing classes on May 1st and classes will begin June 1st. There will be options in categories like classroom management, school administration, PBIS, project-based learning and much more.

"We are looking forward to having average teachers that are amazing every day in their classrooms, share their experiences with other teachers. This rising tide will lift all classrooms and improve teacher morale," said Wesley Glosson, Founder and CEO. "I keep telling everyone how revolutionary this is going to be for teacher training."

How It Started

Teachers are very familiar with two things: sharing their skills and expertise with other teachers and now online learning. The company decided why not combine the two, and the idea was born. Other sites, like teacherspayteachers.com have been allowing teachers to share their materials for years and allowing teachers to make an income on the side. This is the first site of its kind to solely offer professional learning for teachers by other teachers. There has been enormous interest shown online from teachers to become instructors. And the company, based in Atlanta, is well on its way to post those first sessions by Launch Day, May 1, 2021 with sessions beginning June 1st.

