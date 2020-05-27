NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced that Yext is the first search technology partner to join the Adobe Exchange program at the premier level, the top tier of Adobe's technology partner program. The selective program recognizes best-in-class solutions that maximize the capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud and the success of mutual clients.
Yext and Adobe's new global technology relationship gives prospective and current clients the opportunity to leverage the value of both companies' offerings. When a client chooses Adobe for its content management system needs, they can also choose to upgrade their search experience with Yext's innovative site search product, Yext Answers. Answers supercharges a business's website with a powerful search engine that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand complex questions and return official answers to customer questions. The product is currently available in English, but Yext hopes to introduce Answers in additional languages in the future.
"Yext and Adobe share a passion for delivering seamless experiences online," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "We're thrilled to work more closely with Adobe as a Premier Partner to extend Yext's Search Experience Cloud to an even wider pool of marketers so that they can improve customer experiences on their websites."
"With innovative products like Yext Answers, Yext is innovating in search and transforming the standard of experience that customers expect brands to deliver online. By strengthening our technology partnership, marketers can leverage the combined power of the Yext Search Experience Cloud and the Adobe Experience Cloud to reach customers through truly world-class digital experiences," said Amit Ahuja, Vice President of Ecosystem Development at Adobe. "We look forward to the continued success of Yext as a premier partner."
Yext's premier partner designation marks the latest phase of the company's relationship with Adobe. Last year, Yext announced several direct integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud applications including Adobe Experience Manager, to empower Adobe customers to increase discoverability of their landing pages with official brand data from Yext.
For more information about Yext, visit www.yext.com.
About Yext
The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like Taco Bell, Marriott, and Jaguar Land Rover — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.
Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.