- Full Year Fiscal 2020 Revenue Increased 31% Year-over-Year to $298.8 Million - Full Year Fiscal 2020 International Revenue Increased 72% Year-over-Year to $53 Million - Unearned Revenue Increased 30% Year-over-Year to $176.8 Million - Customer Count Increased 38% Year-over-Year to Over 1900 - Structured Facts in the Yext Knowledge Graph Increased 49% Year-over-Year Exceeding 277 Million - Issues Initial Revenue Guidance for First Quarter and Fiscal 2021