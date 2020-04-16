NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced the general availability of its Spring '20 Product Release. The release introduces a centralized location to track suggestions for updates to brand information, functionality to tie conversions back to their original sources, customizable leaderboards to analyze business performance by a variety of metrics, and several other features.
The general access release follows Yext's "No Wrong Answers Day" on April 15th, which marked the launch of the company's integrated marketing campaign to help more businesses enhance their websites with Yext Answers, the company's innovative site search product, to provide customers with accurate, up-to-date information.
"Now, more than ever, people depend on getting accurate, up-to-date information," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "Our Spring '20 Release enables organizations to better serve their customers online, while also providing key consumer insights that help them make important business decisions."
The Spring '20 Product Release includes the following features:
- New Suggestions Experience: Whether it is a store moving to a new address or a restaurant updating prices on its menu, a brand's data can change frequently, and suggestions to update it online can come from a variety of sources. With the new Suggestions feature, Yext clients have a new way to view, filter, and take action on suggestions from consumers and their own employees to improve the data in their knowledge graphs, the brain-like database that structures and stores millions of official business facts.
- Vertical Intents: Different businesses may need to prioritize the order of information appearing in their site search results. The new Vertical Intents feature of Yext Answers grants clients increased flexibility to choose what sections are featured in their site search results, depending on the query.
- Custom Page Markup: Businesses with Yext Pages can now add custom Schema.org markup to webpages they build for any entity types, such as jobs or special offers. By applying Schema.org markup to their webpages, businesses can help search engines better understand their facts and improve their eligibility for rich search results.
- Conversion Tracking Updates: Expanding on the previously released Conversion Tracking feature, the Spring '20 Product Release allows Yext clients to identify the original source of their conversions, whether they occurred on the business's website, listings, or another platform, to improve understanding of how customers find their business.
- Leaderboards: Yext clients can now better understand how their individual business locations, employees, events, or regions perform in terms of clicks, conversions, page views, or another metric, with customizable Leaderboards inside Yext Analytics. From location leaderboards ranked by clicks to country leaderboards ranked by conversions, businesses can choose the metrics that matter to them to identify areas for focus and improvement.
