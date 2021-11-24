TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Africa Blockchain University and YIELD App, a digital wealth management platform, are partnering to educate and enable African artists to realize their value on the open market through Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) while securing their intellectual property and improving their financial future through blockchain technology.
The initiative will see a workshop take place between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday, November 25th, at The Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, Uganda. This follows a highly successful event held at the Tanzania National Museum, Darsaalem, in October. At this second session, YIELD App will cover:
- Creating African artist awareness of blockchain and NFTs
- Repatriation of African art via NFTs
- Creating power partnerships between NFT artists and galleries
- Bridging the gap between traditional and digital art
- Wealth creation for local artists through blockchain and DeFi
Sebastian Savolainen, YIELD App's Regional Director For Africa, comments: "Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) present a global opportunity to advance artists into a global marketplace and secure their intellectual property. While many people see NFTs as a fad, their potential to open up the global economy to people in developing countries is manifold.
"Bridging the gap through education and providing access to digital assets is at the heart of everything we do at YIELD App and inspired us to help with this initiative. Together with the African Blockchain University, we hope to teach these inspiring and talented artists how to earn and invest their earnings from NFTs safely, and profitably."
About Africa Blockchain University (ABU) Africa Blockchain University is a Non-Profit Institution dedicated to promoting blockchain technology throughout the continent of Africa with policy advocacy, research, training, and project incubation. Its mission is to unleash and inspire entrepreneurship abilities in African Youth by equipping them with Blockchain opportunities. http://www.africabu.com
About YIELD App
YIELD App believes that everyone should have access to the best investment opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets, combine them with the most rewarding opportunities available across all financial markets and make these available to the world. http://www.yield.app
