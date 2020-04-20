ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, public opinion polls show American parents are currently experiencing fear and anxiety about how to entertain and educate their children while managing the stressful demands of life. Yippee, a new video streaming service for families with kids ages 2-10, offers a solution for boredom with a promise that its content is wholesome, safe and attitude-free. Yippee offers more than 1,000 hours of programming through a competitively-priced subscription model encouraging viewers to "Watch Something Good."
"Yippee was built by parents for parents. There are no ads, algorithms or attitudes, and the shows on our platform are safe and actually fun," says Brandon Piety, Head of Yippee. "Our platform is unique because we have world-class animated shows like 'VeggieTales' as well as original content and curated YouTube shows—and we're proud to release the first-ever car show for kids called 'Backseat Drivers.'"
Among its offerings, Yippee has announced an exclusive partnership with "VeggieTales," an animated program featuring singing vegetables that boasts being the "best-selling home entertainment series of all time." The animated program has sold 175 million videos, 16 million books, and 235 million music streams, and Yippee will exclusively air a new original episode each month.
The streaming start-up has also licensed "Madeline," a beloved and classic cartoon series first developed by NBC that follows the adventures of a red-haired Parisian girl, and is adapted from the perennially bestselling book series. In addition, Yippee has cultivated dozens of unique cartoons and unscripted shows that will appeal to kids who are interested in crafts and cars, animals and adventure, and much more.
The Yippee team believes their streaming service is exactly what parents need right now. Unlike handing children an iPad and letting them surf YouTube, Yippee's values-based content requires no parental review. Additionally, the company believes the service can help facilitate wholesome family time while many are isolated due to stay-at-home orders.
Yippee is available via Roku, AppleTV, Fire TV, Samsung TV, as well as iOS and Android apps. In order to serve as many families as possible during this difficult time, the company is currently offering a free 7-day trial and 50% off the first two months with the promo code "NOSASS."
About Yippee
Yippee is the new guilt-free streaming service for families. While screen time is inevitable in today's world, other streaming services are dangerous virtual playgrounds. Built by parents, Yippee is unique in that it offers a safer, more curated way for children 2-10 to enjoy shows they love. Between premium animated content and live-action shows, to original series that feature kids as hosts, Yippee is the new app that parents can trust and kids will love.