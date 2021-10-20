ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company returns to the stage this fall for their first full season since the pandemic. The National Institute of Flamenco and the National Hispanic Cultural Center present 'Yjastros By Design" on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.
This season's performances speak to the company's resurgence from a challenging period that has deepened the members' resolve to continue honing their flamenco expression. "Yjastros By Design" features intricate re-imaginings of choreographic masterpieces set on Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company by Artistic Director Joaquín Encinias, guest artist Lidón Patiño (Valencia, Spain) and more. This thrilling season highlights Yjastros' continued evolution, featuring new work by Patiño and choreographies created by artists at the global forefront of flamenco.
In 1999, Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company set forth on an artistic journey that would become America's most distinctive flamenco project. This unparalleled performance ensemble combines the mosaic quality of the American repertory company with the authentic idiom of flamenco, creating a living archive of choreographic masterworks. Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company is the flamenco dance company in residence at the University of New Mexico Department of Theater and Dance, located in Albuquerque.
For more information, please contact National Institute of Flamenco (NIF) Operations Director, Annie D'Orazio at annie@nifnm.org or NIF Marketing Coordinator, Addison Flores-Thorpe at addison@nifnm.org, or call (505) 242-7600.
About the National Institute of Flamenco
The mission of the National Institute of Flamenco is to preserve and promote flamenco's artistry, history, and culture by presenting the finest flamenco in the world and by educating the American family in this art form while emphasizing the positive influence of art on family and community. Learn more at NIFNM.org.
Brenna Moore, Visit Albuquerque, 800-284-2282, Media@VisitABQ.org
Annie D'Orazio, National Institute of Flamenco, 505-242-7600, annie@nifnm.org
