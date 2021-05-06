DAVIDSON, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YogaVibes, an early innovator in live wellness classes and the on-demand yoga video technology organization, has acquired the virtual, office wellness company OM Office Yoga on April 29, 2021. YogaVibes is excited to diversify its wellness service portfolio by integrating new virtual, live wellness programming for corporate clientele.
YogaVibes is a reputed 2000+ video wellness provider with over 8 million yoga, meditation, and movement classes taught in over 209 countries. YogaVibes has served 50,000+ customers around the globe delivering exceptional service over the last 11 years. According to Brittany Winans, the Director of Operations at YogaVibes, "Yoga is made for everyone- all ages, experiences, body types, and needs; we aim to provide a variety of styles and opportunities that address every need. Expanding our base from single purchase subscribers to include business teams has been a goal for our company. As both business thinkers and yogis, the YogaVibes team believes in conscious and intentional work; we are a part of a whole, and we realize how mindful moves matter and resonate through the business community. This acquisition will allow us to share our tools and resources with an even larger audience and spread mindfulness, peace, and good vibrations throughout the corporate workplace."
Industry analysts anticipate that with the acquisition especially considering the impact of the pandemic, YogaVibes will better meet the world's growing need for improved mental health and stress management strategies to combat the stress epidemic. According to the news release 'United States Corporate Wellness Market Outlook 2021: Improving Employee Wellbeing During COVID-19 & Opportunities in Incorporation of Social Connectedness" by News and Research on PR Newswire, "While businesses have found ways to protect their employees physically - the disruption caused by the virus in terms of mental health is expected to continue. From helping employees adjust to the new normal and be nimble to reducing health risks, employers are focused on preventively and proactively managing the same. This is expected to increase access to wellness and expand or improve the quality of already existing programs."
As stated by the Founder of OM Office Yoga Kim Sin, "I am eager to see YogaVibes serve the needs of the corporate community in a multi-faceted way. Especially as the landscape of the workforce shifts as we exit the pandemic, I believe wellness needs are best addressed from various delivery methods; including live virtual classes which foster community and on-demand classes which offer a 'get your wellness moment in on your own time' benefit to office clients."
With this acquisition, OM Office Yoga is at ease knowing current clients will benefit from YogaVibes' enhanced wellness services coupled with outstanding customer service as seen in online customer reviews.
To commemorate the acquisition, YogaVibes is offering special offers on corporate programs in the month of May. Visit YogaVibes.com or click here for more information.
