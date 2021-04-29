CHULA VISTA, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Timothy R. Scott helps readers apply Biblical tools to their everyday mental struggle in BREATHE: Overcoming Anxiety, Depression and Negative Emotions ($20.99, paperback, 9781662815102; $9.99, e-book, 9781662815119).
Scott was deeply impacted after his first wife's battle with depression ended in her suicide. In this volume, he combines lessons learned from that experience, his own struggle with anxiety and 45 years of pastoral counseling to bring hope to Christians experiencing these conditions. Scott wants to free sufferers from the guilt of feeling they should just pray more or read their Bibles more in order to be "cured" and offer them practical, applicable solutions.
"BREATHE unlocks God's Truth about mental health and when applied will help successfully extricate you from anxiety, depression, anger, bitterness, fear and a host of negative emotions," said Scott.
Timothy Scott holds a Ph.D. in New Testament Theology and has 45 years of Lead Pastor experience. Now retired from full-time ministry, Tim teaches weekly at Torrey Pines Church in La Jolla, California. He and his wife Kimberly founded HopeRescue.org, a non-profit outreach to at-risk families, and host HopeRescuePodcast.Org.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. BREATHE is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Timothy R. Scott, Ph.D., Salem Author Services, 619-756-9434, Timscottprw@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press