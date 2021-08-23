WAVERLY, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and comic artist Gideon Silver has released "The Marked: Fall of the Ageless," an absorbing, action-packed young adult graphic novel that transports readers to the ancient magical realm of Siforavail. A land of diverse religious beliefs and magical practices, Siforavail is dominated by a group of political leaders called The Ageless, who use their belief of the god Adon to justify their power and control.
"The Marked" begins at a turbulent time in Siforavail's history as The Ageless are under siege by the Tolerance faction, a group of followers from different backgrounds united under the shared goal of bringing new justice to the deprived and destitute commoners. After an incident between the two groups results in the shocking death of one of The Ageless, people across the land begin to question the legitimacy of their power.
Following the stories of four young men of different backgrounds and factions, "The Marked" is ultimately an allegorical tale that examines the power of choice, the value of mercy and the blindness of privilege. Ahchi, Ithros, Petros and Selis are each forced to reckon with what it means to be a strong man and what destiny they will accept for themselves.
With expansive world-building, captivating graphics and thought-provoking lore, "The Marked" invites readers to join Ahchi, Ithros, Petros and Selis on their quest to discover who they really are and decide the choices that will define them.
"The Marked: Fall of the Ageless"
By Gideon Silver
ISBN: 9781489733887 (softcover); 9781489733870 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and LifeRich Publishing
About the author
A long-time reader, and self-described nerd, Gideon Silver has long been writing stories in fantastical settings. As time went on, he began drawing, and after his long-term relationship with comic books, inspiration for "The Marked: Fall of the Ageless" was born. He has a bachelor's degree in psychology and is currently completing a master's degree in education. To learn more, please visit gideonsilverservant.com or connect with him on Instagram (@gideon.silverservant).
