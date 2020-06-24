MASON, Mich., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Ad Squad, LLC owner Matt LaClear has announced a new tool for small business owners. Restarting a small business with a depleted sales funnel is challenging for most small business owners. For many owners, the idea of resuming activity and the extra work, hours, and cost to grow their business can seem daunting.
Matt LaClear and his team designed the new Rainmaker Program to take the headache out of growing a small business. The Rainmaker Program is a free program that helps small businesses streamline their growth process. As a free program, it is ideal for customers who may have a tight budget and can't spend a lot of money on advertising or training.
With this new program, businesses will learn the steps needed to attract more customers and grow. Customers will get instant access to small business marketing playbooks when they sign up.
LaClear's playbooks are the same ones the employees at Your Ad Squad, LLC, use to service their small business clients. The playbooks provide helpful to-do lists that take much of the guesswork out of marketing small businesses. "I often tell people the Playbooks are like paint by number kits, only less messy, and they make you money," LaClear stated.
The Rainmaker program offers several benefits to small business owners:
- The playbooks are free for life. Subscribers can grow their businesses for free using the Rainmaker program and tools.
- Upon signing up, subscribers will gain instant access to the library of Rainmaker Playbooks. With regular updates, these marketing playbooks provide a wealth of knowledge for business owners looking to grow their companies but who do not have funding for training.
- Access to free live video training and the "Rainmaker Dispatch" video newsletter. These videos provide step-by-step methods of proven marketing strategies.
Your Ad Squad, LLC, is committed to helping small business owners to grow. Founded in 2014, the company provides SEO and marketing services for small businesses in the United States. As a small, family-owned business, they know how important good marketing is in growing a successful business and works with many local small businesses to reach their goals. For more information and to sign up for the free Rainmaker Program, click here.
Your Ad Squad, LLC is a marketing lifesaver!
Contact: Matt LaClear
Phone: 517-894-6604
Email: 242326@email4pr.com