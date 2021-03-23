ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velera Wilson is a global speaker that helps professional women overcome imposter syndrome, increase workplace confidence, and thrive as leaders. As the author of You're Absolutely Worth It: Release Self-Doubt, Embrace Confidence, and Own Your Yes, she addresses these topics head-on through transformative talks, educational content, and workshops.
For Women's History Month, she noticed an increase in companies interested in partnering with her to inspire their female talent.
Velera believes this is not only because of the significance of the month, but because of the number of women disproportionately impacted by COVID. "Women are trying to balance working from home and family, to wondering if they can ask for a promotion right now, to losing their job. The need to be reminded of their worth, and how to navigate their career with confidence, is more important than ever."
As the first person in her family to graduate from college, Velera understands the struggle many women have with being assertive in their career. According to her, "It took me awhile to understand the value I brought and embrace my voice as a leader. Many times I didn't think I was as smart as the next person in the room – it wasn't until I started owning my capabilities that I began to grow."
Working for Fortune 100 and 500 brands, Velera recognized the need to help other professional women advance their careers by offering proven strategies, tips, and resources. She wrote her book to give women practical advice and steps to push through self-doubt to own their greatness and relentlessly pursue dreams and goals.
In February, she also launched Own Your Yes, a live series that features successful female executives and entrepreneurs. The thirty-minute interviews go behind the scenes of their success to the challenges they encountered along the way, and mindsets they had to address to advance.
So far, the series has highlighted women who have dealt with the loss of a child, multiple layoffs, and settling for being underpaid. The reviews have been extremely positive, with viewers commenting at how much they appreciate the transparency of the speakers.
For Velera, the mission is clear, "I wrote You're Absolutely Worth It, and started the Own Your Yes series to help ambitious women realize that, despite the doubt, fears, or struggles, they can absolutely own their worth and move with confidence in their lives. I believe this message is relevant to women more than ever."
You're Absolutely Worth It: Release Self-Doubt, Embrace Confidence, and Own Your Yes is available on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles, and Own Your Yes airs live every Thursday at 12 pm EST on Velera's LinkedIn and YouTube page, as well as Anchor podcast.
