NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stories that change our lives often share universal wisdom. They help us to understand other people and their perspectives. They connect us to a better understanding of ourselves and our place in the world. In the new episode of Planet Classroom, Orb the show's virtual host, introduces stories from around the world including India, Australia, Kyrgyzstan and the United States. The creators of Stephen Hawking and Me, 106 Days, The Letter, What Happened to Dujuan Armstrong?, and Winner of Peace explore themes of global leadership, migration, multiculturalism and racial bias with the voices of youth.
"Be it something physical or ideological or whatever, we all encounter people throughout our lives who are different from us. And a rejection of those differences - or worse, a condemnation - simply breeds misunderstanding and apprehension and hostility," says Christopher Carpenter, Director of Stephen Hawking and Me.
"Through traveling, I learned that being open-minded was one of the biggest blessings ever," notes Director of 106 Days Claire Imler. "By allowing yourself to dive deeper into new cultures and traditions, hear different perspectives, and experience more types of lifestyles, you will learn so much about the real world outside of your comfort bubble."
Visit the Planet Classroom Network YouTube channel
Contact Information:
David Wine
David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com
About The Planet Classroom Network
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from all over the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience at a time when art and learning institutions everywhere are not accessible. Curators and content contributors include Global Nomads, Global Oneness, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Commffest, KIDS FIRST!, Dream a Dream Foundation, OddWorld Inhabitants, Psyon Games, Challenge 59, LXL Ideas, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers/Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Creative Visions Foundation, Battery Dance, SIMA Classroom, Young Voices for the Planet, Bard Conservatory, Taking It Global, Materials for the Arts, Book Creator, XTalks, NFFTY, Young People's Chorus of New York City, The International Forum for the Literature and Culture of Peace, Ryan Wong Classroom, The Global Search for Education, Voice America, Rocketium and Brandartica. Young people from around the world played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
Media Contact
David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, david@cmrubinworld.com
SOURCE CMRubinWorld