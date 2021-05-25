NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prejudice is the result of fear and ignorance as illustrated in 3 outstanding films now screening on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel: Siroun Webcast, Through the Wall, and Swimming Upstream. Youth voices from around the world join ORB, Planet Classroom's virtual host, to focus on the Japanese Canadian internment and struggle for redress, the Armenian Genocide and the lessons relevant now, and the Mexico-United States border wall in Planet Classroom's latest podcast. Youth guests from around the world share solutions for building bridges and inspiring positive change.
"We are building our future. It's important that we learn from the past and learn from the mistakes and make sure that things like ethnic cleansing, property disposition, and community destruction never happen in our future," says Natassa Uehara from Japan.
"The first step to any change is acknowledgment of a problem and its severity. Then, and maybe most importantly, it is to find our inner humanity as the leading approach to any issue," notes Anainah Dalal from India.
