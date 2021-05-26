BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore and parent company, Paris-based digital music distribution leader and artist development company Believe have partnered with YouTube to provide music for the Shorts platform. YouTube Shorts is a new short form video experience for artists and creators, who use mobile phones to shoot brief 15-60 second videos. The platform initially arrived in the US in beta back in March and was rolled out to all US-based creators this month with more tools and countries to follow.
As a key music partner to YouTube, Believe and TuneCore's vast roster of music has been included in the YouTube Shorts music library made available to creators to include in their videos. When creators use a song clip for their short video, the music is linked to the artist's full length song, music video and bio on YouTube proper. Viewers are able to go directly to the artist's videos on YouTube as well as to the artist's YouTube channels.
Stated Andreea Gleeson, Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, "TuneCore is thrilled to partner with YouTube in introducing YouTube Shorts to the platform's robust creator community. Just as TuneCore democratized music distribution, short form videos and social media are levelling the playing field for music discovery, turning everyday fans into tastemakers and giving them the power to make songs into hits."
Commented Todd Sherman, Product Lead for YouTube Shorts, "[With YouTube Shorts, we launched] the ability to use audio from videos across YouTube - which includes billions of videos worldwide - unlocking a new playground of creativity like never before."
Romain Becker, President of Label & Artist Solutions, Believe stated, "The advantage we are bringing to Believe and TuneCore artists is clear – fans can immediately connect to artists whose music they like without leaving the platform, thus allowing music to be discovered organically."
YouTube Shorts enjoyed a successful initial trial run in India, where other short form video services are banned. The trial resulted in over 3.5 million views per day, and since expanding the program, the YouTube Shorts player has surpassed 6.5 billion daily views globally. The company recently announced the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100M fund for creators.
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world. We accomplish our mission by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Our 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe Distribution Services, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. http://www.believe.com
