NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, today announced Institute for the Future (IFTF), a non-profit research and futures organization, is a YPO Content Contributor, providing YPO members with the latest research and strategic foresight practices to help business leaders anticipate and navigate change to become future-ready organizations.
Established in 1968, IFTF is the world's leading futures organization. IFTF helps businesses, governments and social organizations plan for the long-term future with its global forecasts, custom research and foresight training.
As a result of this new relationship, IFTF will provide resources, tools and platforms to create world-class learning opportunities for YPO members, focused on learning the skills of strategic foresight. In addition, YPO members will be able to attend IFTF events and programs to further their journeys toward becoming future ready, and YPO will facilitate introductions between YPO members and chapters for planning and execution of localized learning programs for their chapters or businesses.
"As the world landscape is ever changing and evolving, it is critical for business leaders to be at the forefront of the latest, in-depth research and analysis," says YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. "This relationship with Institute for the Future will prove to be invaluable for YPO members as they continue to lead their businesses with purpose and intention and develop their futures mindset."
"IFTF's mission is to help build a future-ready world — a world in which organizations and individuals have the capacity and tools to imagine and create more equitable and sustainable future," says Executive Director Marina Gorbis. "This mission depends on the engagement of diverse communities of emerging leaders like YPO, with different perspectives and backgrounds who can build foresight capacity in their work and help us fulfill this mission."
About YPO:
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.
About Institute for the Future
Institute for the Future is the world's leading futures organization. For over 50 years, businesses, governments, and social impact organizations have depended upon IFTF global forecasts, custom research, foresight education and training to navigate complex change and develop world-ready strategies. IFTF methodologies and toolsets yield coherent views of transformative possibilities across all sectors that together support a more sustainable future. Institute for the Future is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Palo Alto, California.
